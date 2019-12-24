Watch Moment Tiwa Savage Brought Out Yemi Alade At Her Concert

Fans of award-winning afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage were stunned to see her bring up her colleague, Yemi Alade on stage, for a musical performance during the former’s concert.

This came as a surprise to many because their fans have over time put them against each other on social media platforms, over debates on who sings better.

But amazingly, Tiwa before bringing up Alade on stage couldn’t control her excitement as she introduced her on stage, saying she felt honoured as the “Johnny” crooner turned up for the “Everything Savage” concert.

Tiwa Savage brought out Yemi Alade at her #EverythingSavageLagos concert. I love seeing women supporting other women in the Nigerian music industry. More of this.pic.twitter.com/yaAKbg3bhd — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) December 24, 2019

Yemi Alade Speaks On Making Song With Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade recently revealed that it may be difficult to have a music collaboration with self proclaimed African bad girl Tiwa .

In an interview with Ndani TV, Alade revealed that there may never be a collaboration between them because of the outcome.

“It’s unfortunate the troubles and feelings that people keep stirring on our way, it probably will never allow us have a collaboration, because you’re not sure if the outcome will be positive or will be overrun or will be shunned by all the fights,” she had said.