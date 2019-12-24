Tunde Ednut Makes Shocking Revelation About Tacha’s Benz

Tunde Ednut, popular blogger known to be a strong critic of former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide, has said that her fans did not gift her a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Concise News understands that Tacha was reportedly gifted the car while celebrating her 24th birthday on Monday, December 23.

But Ednut questioned the authenticity of the report, saying that all the news that her fans gave her the car was “framed.”

“Just saying… Which fans? In what country? Fans that only make noise online? Trust me, the idiots that will start insulting under this post don’t have that money and didn’t contribute for that car. Comment only if you contributed for the car…… Once again, the car is nice sha… FAN KO, FANSIDER NI, FAN YOGO Ni, he wrote on Instagram post.