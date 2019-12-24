Soldiers Arrest Four IPOB Members For Selling Biafra Newspaper

Officers of the Nigerian Army have arrested four persons suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in Aba Market for selling a banned Biafran newspaper.

Concise News learnt that the men were picked up under the Nigerian Army “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’, now ongoing in the South eastern states and Cross River.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, said on Tuesday in Enugu, the four vendors were arrested by troops of sector 2 in Abia on Nov. 19.

He gave the names of the vendors as Sunday Elom, Martins Ogwuchukwu, Chineme Obiechifula and Innocent Mike.

Yusuf, however, did not reveal the name of the newspaper.

He said the arrested persons have been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further action.

The Army spokesman said military exercise has arrested 86 high profile criminals since it began on 1 November.