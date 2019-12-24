Shocking Reason Davido Refused To Dance With Megan On Stage

Hours ago, singer, Davido was trending across social media platforms for refusing to dance with female rapper, Megan as many claimed it was the fear of his fiancee, Chioma that led to his action.

Concise News learnt that Davido performed with Megan on stage as the female rapper twerked for him.

As she tried to move closer to the “Fall” crooner, he literally ran away and since the video hit the social media community, many have been left to pass their judgments.

However, Davido reacted to the video by sharing it on his Instagram handle, with the caption, “ExHotboy”

Perhaps the singer was trying to respect the fact that he already has a fiancee.

Meanwhile, Davido proposed to Chioma earlier in September, after he met with her family.

The Babcock University graduate shared the news on his verified Twitter handle alongside a video of the proposal.

On Sunday, October 24, Nigerians woke up to news of the arrival of Davido’s son

The DMW chief shared the news, while describing his wife-to-be as “strong.”

The two lovebirds who have been dating for a while met at Babcock University.

Although Davido welcomed two children into this world, none of them were from Chioma.