Shehu Sani Reacts To Sowore, Dasuki’s Release Order, Attack On Jonathan’s House

A former Senator of Kaduna Central Shehu Sani has commended the Federal Government for the order to release Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

Concise News had reported Sowore who is an activist and a former presidential candidate was taken back to custody by the Department of State Services (DSS) just one day after he was released.

He was arrested for organizing the RevolutionNow protests in August, 2019.

Dasuki who is a former National Security Adviser (NSA) has been in detention since 2015 but the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, ordered for their release.

It was learned that final documentation for the release of the two men was being concluded at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Malami said in a statement that the federal government has decided to obey the court orders granting bail to the two men, noting that he would file an appeal against the court orders.

The minister, however, enjoined the two to observe their bail conditions.

“The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Omoyele Sowore,” the AGF said.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the Defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my Office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.”

While reacting to the development, Shehu Sani took to his Twitter handle to write that “Freedom for Dasuki and Sowore in compliance with the Court orders is a welcome development. And that should be extended to others in the [same] condition.”

Freedom for Dasuki and Sowore in compliance with the Court orders is a welcome Development.And that should be extended to others in same condition. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 24, 2019

Attack on Jonathan’s Home ‘Condemnable’

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker condemned the attack on the home of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa State on Tuesday.

Some unknown gunmen attacked the country home of Jonathan at Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

One of the security operatives guarding the residence was killed during the attack after the gunmen attacked the security post located just 100 metres to the house of Jonathan.

Concise News understands that the gunmen made an attempt to snatch a gunboat around the area which is near a creek, but soldiers stationed around Jonathan’s residence repelled the attack and killed about three of the gunmen.

The former president was said to have escaped unhurt in the attack, which some community persons are suspecting was “an assassination attempt” on the former president.

While speaking about the matter, he called for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the act, describing it as condemnable.

“The reported attacks on the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan is condemnable,” he tweeted. “All hands should be on deck to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”