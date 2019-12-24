Sometime ago, there were speculations about 9ice getting married to his baby mama, Olasunkanmi Ajala and now the indigenous singer has confirmed it with pre-wedding photos.

Concise News understands that the couple has a daughter, Mitchelle whom they welcomed five years ago.

Even though the singer has for some time been silent about the wedding, he has now shared a pre-wedding photo on his official Instagram handle.

“The Winning Team, My long time Dream. Happy U agreed to Embark on this journey with me. Damaged Goods Turned Aging Truth

Pure Through You And You Olasunkanmi Akande,” he captioned the photo.

9ice’s Second Marriage

In 2018, the singer got married to a United States based software engineer, Adetola Anifalaje

The duo had three wedding ceremonies which took place between March, July and August of the same year.

The marriage produced a daughter, Milani- Francoise Imisioluwa Akande.

First Marriage

The ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner got married to media personality, Toni Payne in 2008 and the union was blessed with a son, Zion.

Their marriage did not stand a test of time, as it hit the rocks and a divorce followed.

Though there were speculations that Toni’s affair with 9ice’s friend and rapper, Ruggedman, was the cause of the divorce.