Quilox Owner Shina Peller Released On Bail

The proprietor of popular Lagos night club Quilox and member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency at the House of Reps, Shina Peller has been released by the Police.
He was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.
Concise News had reported that the police in Lagos State arrested and detained the businessman cum politician at the Moroko Police Station.
Peller was arrested while trying to take the bail of some clubbers.
His club, Quilox at Victoria Island, Lagos was also sealed by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency for noise pollution and traffic congestion.
