President Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has sanctioned new appointments in some corporations under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the affected corporations are: Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Others are: Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST); Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) and the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

The statement added: “Desirous of fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, President Buhari has approved the following new appointments in the parastatals listed below:

“NCC: Prof. Adeolu Akande (Southwest) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (Southwest) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation.

“Mr Uche Onwude (Southeast) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (Southeast) as non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

“NITDA: Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman; Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (Northwest) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (Northwest) and Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo as board member.

“NIPOST: Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (Southwest) replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi (Southwest) as Postmaster General/CEO.

“GBB: Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure.

“NigComSat: Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as board Chairman; Dr Najeem Salam replaces Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development; Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services and Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.”