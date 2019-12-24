PDP Intervenes In Wike-Dickson Rift Over Oil Wells

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has activated the party’s internal reconciliation mechanism to settle the face-off between Governors Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa and Nyesom Wike of Rivers over oil.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, last week ordered the transfer of Soku oil field from Bayelsa to Rivers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the National Boundary Commission to rectify the error in its 11th Edition of Administrative Map which designated San Bartholomew River as the boundary between the two states, instead of River Santa Barbara.

Spokesman for the party Kola Ologbondiyan made this known on Monday, adding that the national leadership of the party has noted the issue and working towards resolving the matter amicably.

“The PDP recognises that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states,” he said in a statement.

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both Gov. Wike and Dickson, as eminent leaders and frontline stakeholders in our party, to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue.”