Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Dec. 24th, 2019

CBN Reacts To N50 Charges On POS Transactions, Tells Customers What To Do

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said “no single individual should pay N50 in addition to the cost of the goods.” This was made known by the CBN Director of Payment System Management, Musa Jimoh, while explaining that merchants, who use Point of Sale (POS) machines for cashless transactions, misinterpreted its directive on N50 stamp duty.

Judge Withdraws From Sowore’s Case, Gives Reason

A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Ahmed Mohammed, has announced his withdrawal from the case of the Revolution Now convener Omoyele Sowore. The judge made known his decision at the hearing of Sowore’s application for the enforcement of his rights on Monday. The judge, who sought the opinion of counsels in the matter, said he had been accused of receiving a bribe in a certain matter by Sahara Reporters, an online news platform belonging to Sowore.

Nigerians React As Thugs Attack Protesters Demanding Sowore’s Release

A civil society organisation (CSO) demanding the release of Omoyele Sowore in a protest in Abuja on Monday was attacked by thugs. The attack took place at the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the federal capital territory (FCT). The protesters were at the NHRC headquarters to present a letter of protest to the commission when the thugs struck.

Military Speaks On Boko Haram Holding Territory In Nigeria

The Nigerian military has dismissed claims that some parts of Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists or the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP). The Defence Headquarters said on Monday that Boko Haram remained decimated and that the military was not relenting in the counter-insurgency operations.

Border Closure: Nigeria Provides Fresh Update After Meeting With Neighbours

The Nigerian government says it has yet to decide a terminal date when the border of Africa’s most populous country will be reopened to neighboring Niger and Benin Republics. Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said on Monday that the federal government had held strategic meeting with the neigbouring countries to reach an agreement on modalities for the border reopening.

Quilox: Akin Alabi Counters Police, Says CP Boasted Shina Peller ‘Has Score To Settle With Him’

Nigerian politician and entrepreneur Akin Alabi has said that the police arrested owner of Quilox Shina Peller while the member of the nation’s ninth national assembly “went to bail his customers that were illegally seized.” Alabi, a lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in Oyo (the same state as Peller’s), in multiple tweets on Monday afternoon accused the Lagos police of demanding ‘bribe’. He also points accusative finger at Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Court Remands Sotitobire Founder In Prison Over Missing Baby

An Ondo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure has remanded the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Alfa Babatunde, in prison over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, in his church. The Department of State Services (DSS) had arraigned Babatunde before the court on two counts of felony and kidnap.

Orji Kalu To Spend Christmas In Jail After Court Rejects Bail Request

The Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed the request for post-conviction bail filed by former governor of Abia State Orji Kalu. The Senate Chief Whip was convicted of N7.1bn fraud and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

JAMB Announces Date For 2020 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the official date for the commencement of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Registrar of the Board, Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed that UTME for 2020 will take place between March 14 and April 4.

