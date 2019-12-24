NDLEA Recruitment: Agency Provides Fresh Update On Aptitude Test

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has appealed for calm among candidates taking the aptitude test for its nationwide recruitment exercise.

Concise News reports that the Management of NDLEA made the appeal in Abuja, the Nigerian capital while assessing the compliants of prospective candidates towards the ongoing NDLEA recruitment exercises nationwide.

The agency’s spokesman, Jonah Achema, said on Monday in Abuja that the agency was aware of “little hitches” in the ongoing Computer Based Test (CBT) with particular reference to Abuja Centre, and is determined to ensure that the integrity of the recruitment process is maintained in the selection of suitable 1000 Narcotic officers in the first phase of the recruitment exercise.

“We are not unaware of the complaints by those excluded by computer from the ongoing exercise on grounds of age, improper documentation at the time of application and/or failing to upload relevant documents in support of their application.

“These are the pre-qualification requirements for the recruitment exercise. Some may have been excluded on account of their own carelessness, having left the email address and telephone number used for the application dormant or replaced, and consequently could not be reached,” Achema said.

He stated that the recruitment exercise, which is the first phase of the exercise for 15000 personnel, is to recruit 5000 personnel and is targeted majorly at the lower rank personnel (4000 out of the 5000) in order to address the current personnel gap in the agency.

He said the Agency is satisfied with the successful completion of the aptitude test in all the centers except Abuja where impatience and “unruly behaviour” of some applicants led to the rescheduling of the aptitude test for applicants who were unable to write the test.

According to him, the test for Abuja centre will hold from Friday December 27th to Monday December 31st, adding that the affected applicants were being contacted through email and SMS.

Last Thursday, hordes of applicants came out to write the NDLEA recruitment aptitude test across the country.

But some of the scenes at a centre in Abuja showed a lack of organisation and sanity.

The scenes bring to memory the shoddy preparations that led to the 2014 Nigeria Immigration recruitment tragedy.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, some 23.1 per cent of Nigerians are unemployed.