N-Power: What Afolabi Imoukhuede Said About ‘Ghost’ N-Teach Beneficiaries

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, Afolabi Imoukhuede has bemoaned the “rogue” attitude of erring N-Power beneficiaries, Concise News reports.

In a statement recently in response to an undercover investigation published last Tuesday by Business Day, Imoukhuede said: “These revelations are shocking and disheartening to the N-Power team.

“The actions of these rogue beneficiaries do not in any way reflect the ideals of the social contract we signed with the participating Nigeria youths or this government’s dedication to addressing the educational needs of the country.

“Over the last few years, we have worked tirelessly to respond to the social issues confronting Nigerians in the face of the volatility of oil prices and production.”

The Edo-born technocrat meanwhile hinted that the N-Power team will further strengthen their monitoring checks to curb absenteeism.

“Several complaints and observations have been made, which have resulted in the expulsion of affected erring beneficiaries from the Programme as also reported in this article.

“We note attempts of some school principals, who directly interact with these beneficiaries, to provide unreliable data, further reiterating the deep-rooted corruption in the system.

“However, we acknowledge that this as a challenge that we must together overcome as we further strengthen our monitoring checks alongside our state partners.”

The statement added that those exposed in the article have been suspended and an investigation ongoing.

“We appreciate all hardworking N-Power beneficiaries (who are in the majority) for their remarkable contributions to filling the gap in the education, health and agricultural sectors.”

It would be recalled that Justice Bibiye, Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office vowed that the Federal Government will suspend all erring N-Power volunteers across the country.