N-Power December Stipend: Beneficiaries Send Message To FG

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to pay their December stipend as Christmas arrives, Concise News reports.

At a news conference by the Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries on December 2, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that beneficiaries will be settled on or before 20th of December – including their twelfth month pay.

Now, its past the said date and as at the time of publishing this report, beneficiaries nationwide are still expectant of receiving their monthly stipend before Christmas and New Year.

At the Press Briefing, Farouq assured all N- Power beneficiaries that the Ministry’s commitment to President Buhari’s promise to stem poverty in the country as well as lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is intact.

The Federal Government in November said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

See some reactions below:

We didn’t see alert ma.Dnt let us enter 2020 like dis oooo — CaptainNigeria (@NigeriaCaptain) December 23, 2019

Y wouldn’t they say “happy holiday” wen d accountant gen. has already OK their December pay with all benefits but npower volunteer would wait till after Christmas.#back2sender#weLiveevewithNostipend#GodisWithUsAlways — Calvinlynx (@k_watch007) December 23, 2019

No alert no new year — Sani Inusa (@SaniInusa8) December 23, 2019

Be calm, today is 23, is it 25th you want to give the alert? Or you want people to go and get loan again as you did with October and November stipends. Or you thinking, the October and November was used for one good thing if not for the servicing of debts that people incurred. — Idu E. Theophilus (@idutheophilus) December 23, 2019

Serious debt servicing oooo. May God change our stories. — Omachoko Arome (@AromeOmachoko) December 23, 2019