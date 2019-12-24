My Relationship With Wizkid Is Nobody’s Business- Tiwa Savage

It appears that the question seeking to know if Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are in a romantic relationship has been answered, as the songstress said it is nobody’s business.

Recall that the superstars have been alleged to be lovers as they are mostly seen together in public places and engaging in activities which portray them to be in a relationship.

But during her “Everything Savage concert on Monday, December 23, Tiwa openly addressed and seemingly confirmed the relationship with Wizkid, saying she might be older but she is sweet.

Describing the “Joro” crooner as a special one, the mother of one said “It’s not a community relationship, it is a one on one relationship, I may be older, but the older the berry….”

Just recently, they were friends with benefits.

Tiwa made this known during an interview with Beats FM.

According to the former first lady of Mavin records, she is a friend with benefit to the star boy because they do music and attend ‘public and private’ shows together.

Asked why she is still single, after separating from Teebillz, Tiwa said there was no exact reason.

The mother of one further revealed that men do not slide in her DM to try wooing her.

She said: “You know when people say men slide into their dms….nobody slides into my dms, people only do to ask for school fees, I don’t get naughty pictures”