Military Speaks On Boko Haram Holding Territory In Nigeria

The Nigerian military has dismissed claims that some parts of Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists or the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Concise News reports that the Defence Headquarters said on Monday that Boko Haram remained decimated.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the military was not relenting in the counter-insurgency operations.

“Boko Haram is not holding any territory, any itch of our territory in this country. I want to make it very clear that Boko Haram and ISWAP have been decimated. They have been depleted and been pushed into what we call the tumbles,” he stated.

The defence spokesman said the tumbles comprise “the islands between Nigeria and the neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.”

According to him, the terrorists usually hibernate in the nation’s neighbouring countries before carrying out their dastardly acts on soft targets.

Reacting to Sunday’s attacks in Yobe, the defence spokesman insisted that the terrorists were “severely dealt with.”