Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 24th December 2019

N-Power: What Afolabi Imoukhuede Said About ‘Ghost’ N-Teach Beneficiaries

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, Afolabi Imoukhuede has bemoaned the “rogue” attitude of erring N-Power beneficiaries.

In a statement recently in response to an undercover investigation published last Tuesday by Business Day, Imoukhuede said: “These revelations are shocking and disheartening to the N-Power team.

“The actions of these rogue beneficiaries do not in any way reflect the ideals of the social contract we signed with the participating Nigeria youths or this government’s dedication to addressing the educational needs of the country.

“Over the last few years, we have worked tirelessly to respond to the social issues confronting Nigerians in the face of the volatility of oil prices and production.” Read more here.

N-Power December Stipend: Beneficiaries Send Message To FG

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to pay their December stipend as Christmas arrives.

At a news conference by the Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development on the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries on December 2, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq promised that beneficiaries will be settled on or before 20th of December – including their twelfth month pay.

Now, its past the said date and as at the time of publishing this report, beneficiaries nationwide are still expectant of receiving their monthly stipend before Christmas and New Year. Read more here.

