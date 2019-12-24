Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 24th

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 24th, 2019.

Here are the latest Kogi news headlines

Kogi Govt Reveals Reason For Crime Rate Increase

The government of Kogi State, north-central Nigeria, has attributed the armed robbery and kidnapping rise in the state to criminal elements that just infiltrated the state.

Spokesman for the governor Kingsley Fanwo made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The few flashes of attacks witnessed some weeks ago were traced to criminals who entered the state to foment trouble,” the statement read.

“We have tightened the noose on them and it will be difficult for them to disturb the peace of the state anymore.’’

But he was not specific about measures being put in place to curtail the crimes which had been on the increase since the November 16 governorship election in the state. Read more here.

Kogi: Why DPR Sealed Off Fuel, Gas Stations In State

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Monday, sealed off two fuel stations and one gas station in Lokoja, the Kogi capital, for various alleged infractions.

The affected filling stations are: Emmaliz Nigeria Limited and Always Petroleum Limited. They were sealed off for allegedly under-dispensing petroleum products to motorists.

While Always Petroleum Limited was discovered to be under-dispensing fuel by 0.45 litre in every 10 litres dispensed, Emmaliz Limited was found to be under-dispensing by 0.43 litre in every 10 litres sold to customers.

A gas filling station, Mohkah Gas, was also sealed by the DPR for operating without a licence.

The state Controller of DPR, Amos Jokodola, who led the surveillance team, said the exercise was to ensure that consumers were not short-changed by unscrupulous fuel station operators, especially during this festive period. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.