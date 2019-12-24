Lagos Govt Reveals Imota Rice Mill Completion Date

The 32,000-metric-tonnes Imota Rice Mill would be completed in June, 2020, according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal.

Concise News reports that Lawal made the disclosure during an inspection visit to the rice mill at Imota, in Ikorodu area of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

“The socio-economic importance of the mill is very significant to Lagos State,” he said.

“Considering the number of people that are consuming rice in the state, we realise the need for the quick completion of the mill.

“We are happy with the level of development and after the completion, I see jobs created.

“About 250,000 jobs will be created.

“The investment and the initiative of this administration is to ensure that this project is completed on time.’’

Lawal explained that the mill would create opportunities for the agriculture space, from bagging to transportation and distribution.

“As a government, we have demonstrated that we have the capacity to complete this mill,” he said.

“The mill is expected to produce 2.4 million 50kg bags of rice and the cost benefits is very significant.’’