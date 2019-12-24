Kogi: Why DPR Sealed Off Fuel, Gas Stations In State

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Monday, sealed off two fuel stations and one gas station in Lokoja, the Kogi capital, for various alleged infractions.

Concise News reports that the affected filling stations are: Emmaliz Nigeria Limited and Always Petroleum Limited. They were sealed off for allegedly under-dispensing petroleum products to motorists.

While Always Petroleum Limited was discovered to be under-dispensing fuel by 0.45 litre in every 10 litres dispensed, Emmaliz Limited was found to be under-dispensing by 0.43 litre in every 10 litres sold to customers.

A gas filling station, Mohkah Gas, was also sealed by the DPR for operating without a licence.

The state Controller of DPR, Amos Jokodola, who led the surveillance team, said the exercise was to ensure that consumers were not short-changed by unscrupulous fuel station operators, especially during this festive period.

Jokodola warned fuel station operators against hoarding and other sharp practices that might lead to artificial scarcity.

He also advised motorists not to engage in panic-buying, explaining that the DPR had taken steps to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products during the festive period and beyond.

“Presently, we have four million litres of petroleum motor spirit (PMS), 140 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and one million litres of diesel available in the state,” the controller said.

Earlier, the DPR assured Nigerians that the agency is working hard to prevent scarcity of petroleum products during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“You can go home and sleep with two of your eyes closed. We are not foreseeing any scarcity of petroleum products this December. And DPR is on top of its work to ensure that all the products that come to Niger State are monitored to the last point they ought to be,” Abdullahi Jankara, DPR Area Controller said.