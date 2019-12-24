Juventus Star Finally Departs Serie A

Juventus striker, Mario Mandžukić has left the Italian Serie A to join Qatari side, Al-Duhail for €7 million (£6m/$8m).

Concise News reports that the experienced striker – who had a contract till 2021 with the reigning Italian champions- departed for the middle east, shunning interest from British giants Manchester United.

Al-Duhail will hope Mandzukic can help them to a Qatar Stars League title this season, with the club currently sitting in first place having won nine and drawn two of their 11 matches so far.

The 33-year-old leaves the Old Lady after four and a half seasons, having joined from Atletico Madrid four years ago.

Mandzukic had found playing time hard to come by this campaign.

The Croat scored 44 goals in 164 appearances for the Bianconeri, but he did not get into Coach Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

Though he has failed to feature this term, Mandzukic has garnered huge successes during his spell in Italy.

The striker has won the Serie A title in all four of his full seasons with the club among other honours.

Mandzukic helped Juventus reach the Champions League final in 2017, scoring his side’s only goal of the game with a fantastic overhead kick in a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils came in with a late move for the forward in the last transfer window, after previously targeting his Juventus team-mate Paulo Dybala, but ultimately Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ended up with neither.

Though United were again tipped to bid for Mandzukic in the winter window, that has now been put to bed with his latest transfer.

Mandzukic announced his retirement from international duty last year, a month after helping Croatia reach the final of Russia 2018, where they fell to France.

During his over a decade international career, he featured in 89 games for Croatia, netting 33 goals.