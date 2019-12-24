Jonathan Reveals Why Gunmen Attacked Residence In Bayelsa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday said that gunmen attacked his country home in Otuoke in Bayelsa State to steal a gunboat stationed 100 meters away from the residence.

Concise News had reported that the gunmen killed one of the security operatives guarding the residence in an attempt to snatch a gunboat around the area which is near a creek.

But soldiers stationed around Jonathan’s residence repelled the attack and killed about three of the gunmen.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president condemned the attack and urged the police to fish out the attackers.

He said: “A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

“The hoodlums who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan’s residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence.

“They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a fire fight.

“The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat.

“One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured.

“The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state.

“The former President, who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, however returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm.

“The former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book”.