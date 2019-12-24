I See Overused Benz, Nina Ivy Rubbishes Tacha’s Car

The streets of social media buzzed on Tuesday over former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide‘s Mercedes Benz gift from her fans on her 24th birthday.

Concise News understands that Tacha was reportedly gifted the car, valued at about nine million naira as she celebrated her birthday on Monday, December 23.

While many believed the news with so much excitement, former BBNaija housemate Nina Ivy rubbished the car, saying what she saw was an overused car.

“All I saw was an over used Benz tho , who bought it again “FANS” “ fans will soon start giving people boy friend ooo” yen yen yen …. but you all know I can’t keep quiet tho,” Nina tweeted.

All I saw was an over used Benz tho , who bought it again “FANS” 😂😂😂😂😂 “ fans will soon start giving people boy friend ooo” yen yen yen ….😂😂 but you all know I can’t keep quiet tho .. — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) December 24, 2019

Also, popular blogger Tunde Ednut questioned the authenticity of the report, saying that all the news that her fans gave her the car was “framed.”

“Just saying… Which fans? In what country? Fans that only make noise online? Trust me, the idiots that will start insulting under this post don’t have that money and didn’t contribute for that car. Comment only if you contributed for the car…… Once again, the car is nice sha… FAN KO, FANSIDER NI, FAN YOGO Ni,” he wrote on Instagram.