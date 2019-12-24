How Super Eagles Coach Rohr’s Fate Will Be Decided – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s technical committee will decide the fate of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, according to the organization’s General Secretary.

Concise News learned that Rohr who started coaching the Super Eagles in 2016 will need a contract renewal as his present agreement ends in June 2020.

The President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick has said the coach will be handed another contract if he agrees to the addition of new clauses.

The development has divided football fans in Nigeria with Rohr expressing sadness at the development at the Glass House.

While speaking about the contract impasse between the NFF and the German gaffer, Sanusi admitted that he is not in a position to know the coach’s fate.

According to the NFF scribe, the body’s technical department and committee to decide the fate of the German tactician.

“The issue of appointment and sacking of coaches is the responsibility of the technical department and also the technical committee,” he told Nigeria Info FM.

“If you want to know whether the Super Eagles coach will be sacked or not, you should ask the technical department or the technical committee.”