Four Killed As Gunmen Attack Jonathan’s Residence In Bayelsa

Unknown gunmen have attacked the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan at Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to reports, one of the security operatives guarding the residence was killed during the attack after the gunmen attacked the security post located just 100 metres to the house of Jonathan.

Concise News understands that the gunmen made an attempt to snatch a gunboat around the area which is near a creek, but soldiers stationed around Jonathan’s residence repelled the attack and killed about three of the gunmen.

The former president was said to have escaped unhurt in the attack, which some community persons are suspecting was “an assassination attempt” on the former president.

More to come…