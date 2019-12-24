Former Minister Reveals Those Behind Sowore, Dasuki Release

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed the “liberal and cerebral wing” of the President Muhammadu Buhari government ordered the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

Sowore who is a former presidential candidate and an activist was arrested in 2019, August, for organizing the #RevolutionNow protest.

He was released in November but later rearrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) just one day after.

On the other hand, Dasuki has been in detention since 2015 over alleged corruption charges while he was the country’s National Security Adviser (NSA).

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, ordered for their release.

It was learned that final documentation for the release of the two men was being concluded at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Malami said in a statement that the federal government has decided to obey the court orders granting bail to the two men, noting that he would file an appeal against the court orders.

The minister, however, enjoined the two to observe their bail conditions.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release,” the AGF said in a statement.

In his reaction to the development, Fani-Kayode who is a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government alleged that four persons convinced the Nigerian leader to release the duo.

The chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a tweet, Tuesday, claimed: “I can tell you authoritatively that 4 people fought from within to get Dasuki & Sowore released & eventually managed to convince Buhari.

“They are Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi. They represent the liberal and cerebral wing of the Buhari Govt. & I commend them.”