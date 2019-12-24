Finally, Buhari Govt Orders DSS To Release Dasuki, Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been directed to release the duo of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, and the convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore from its custody.

Concise News understands that the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), gave the directive on Tuesday in Abuja.

It was learned that final documentation for the release of the two men was being concluded at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Malami said in a statement that the federal government has decided to obey the court orders granting bail to the two men, noting that he would file an appeal against the court orders.

The minister, however, enjoined the two to observe their bail conditions.

The statement read, “The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Omoyele Sowore. Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the Defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. However, my Office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.

“The two Defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my Office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria. This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.”

Dasuki has been in the DSS’ custody since December 2015, while Sowore was arrested in August for planning a nationwide protest and rearrested on December 6 barely 24 hours of being released from custody.