Federal Lawmaker Shina Peller Speaks After Release On Bail

Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola at the National Assembly, has confirmed his release from police custody.

The owner of popular Lagos night club Quilox was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

He wrote: “Hello my people, I want to thank everyone for the outpour of love and support over the events that occurred yesterday. I am fine and in good spirits. Currently heading to Iseyin to spend Xmas with my constituents.

“All issues are being addressed at the appropriate level and I will release a formal statement in due course.”

Concise News had reported that the police in Lagos State arrested and detained the businessman cum politician at the Moroko Police Station.

Peller was arrested while trying to take the bail of some clubbers.

His club, Quilox at Victoria Island, Lagos was also sealed by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency for noise pollution and traffic congestion.