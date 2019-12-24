EPL: Why David Luiz Left Chelsea For Arsenal – Lampard

Brazilian star David Luiz left Chelsea because of England defender Fikayo Tomori, according to the London side’s coach Frank Lampard.

Concise News understands that Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea during the summer of 2019 for eight million pounds after claiming the Europa League with the Blues.

Tomori played under Lampard while he was on loan at the Championship side last season and has made a sparkling start to life under the new Chelsea boss.

While speaking ahead of Chelsea’s derby with Tottenham Hotspurs, Lampard praised Tomori, saying he has a great future with the London side.

“For me, Tomori is probably the proudest one because when he came to Derby last year it was quite a late move for us,” Lampard said.

“When I came back to Chelsea you look at it and you’ve got four centre backs, so unless I trusted Fikayo there’s no way David Luiz could have moved to Arsenal.”