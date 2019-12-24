EPL: FA Upholds Son’s Red Card After Tottenham’s Appeal

Tottenham’s appeal against Heung-Min Son‘s red card received in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea has failed.

The South Korean was dismissed in the second half of Sunday’s loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when VAR showed him kicking out at Antonio Rudiger in retaliation to being fouled.

Following the FA’s decision to uphold the red card, the attacking midfielder will miss Spurs’ next three matches against Brighton (Boxing Day), Norwich (Saturday), and Southampton (New Year’s Day).

Referee Anthony Taylor had during the match opted not to penalise Son for the challenge on Chelsea defender Rudiger but VAR official Paul Tierney decided differently and advised Taylor to issue a red card.

It was the third red card for Son of 2019 as he was also sent off for pushing Jefferson Lerma at Bournemouth last season, then for a tackle on Everton’s Andre Gomes in November that broke the midfielder’s ankle.