DSS Finally Releases Former NSA Sambo Dasuki, Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki.

Also, the DSS released Sowore after from its headquarters in Abuja at about 6.20 pm on Tuesday.

Concise News understands that he was released on Tuesday evening after the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Tuesday, ordered for his release alongside activist Omoyele Sowore.

It was learned that final documentation for the release of the two men was being concluded at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Malami said in a statement that the federal government has decided to obey the court orders granting bail to the two men, noting that he would file an appeal against the court orders.

The minister, however, enjoined the two to observe their bail conditions.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release,” the AGF said in a statement.

The former NSA release was confirmed by his lead counsel Ahmed Raji (SAN) at about 8::11 pm on Tuesday.

Sowore who is a former presidential candidate and an activist was arrested in 2019, August, for organizing the #RevolutionNow protests.

He was released in December but later rearrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) just one day after.

On the other hand, Dasuki has been in detention since 2015 over alleged corruption charges while he was the country’s National Security Adviser (NSA).