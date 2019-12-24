Daddy Showkey Lectures Timaya On Definition Of Fake

Galala singer, Daddy Showkey has weighed in on Timaya’s claim that Nigeria celebrities do not wear original items.

Concise News reports that Timaya, in a video on his Instagram handle, sent a strict warning to blogs who come up with list of most stylish celebrities.

The “Sanko”crooner said: “Blogs, don’t put me on the list of most stylish celebrities of the year anymore, I don’t like it, all these your celebrities, musicians or whatsoever you compare me to, they’re friends with tailors, they don’t even wear original stuffs abeg, thank you.”

Since Timaya made the utterance, he has been under attacks on social media platforms, as many blasted him over his claim.

Among those who berated Timaya was Harrysong and now, Daddy Showkey has also reacted in a video on his social media page.

According to the “Diana” crooner, creation of something is not fake, but recreating another’s idea is fake

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, controversial OAP Daddy Freeze supported Timaya’s claim in an Instagram post.

Daddy Freeze said, “95% of celebs wear fake watches, about 80% wear fake shoes and clothes, while they are crying out that their work is pirated, that in my opinion defines hypocrisy.

“You dey pirate Gucci work but you no wan make dem touch your song. You dey wear fake Rolex wey you buy for traffic, come dey vex say dem dey sell your movie for the same traffic, you be cow, maaluu. ~FRZ”