Self-proclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy is rounding off the year with a new tune titled “Money Play”, a perfect one for the Yuletide season.

Concise News understands that Burna Boy dropped the song ahead of his concert scheduled to hold on Christmas day, at Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Listen to “Money Play” below

Meanwhile, the wave-making singer was nominated for Grammy award in 2020 and he has expressed his optimism that he would move past the nomination level.

Speaking during a recent performance at Livespot X Festival on Saturday, the singer said he is confident that he would bring home the award.

Burna Boy said: “I go carry the Grammy comeback and when I come back, we

go reason.