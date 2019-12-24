The organisers of Afropunk festival in Johannesburg, South Africa have announced that Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has been pulled from the lineup.

Burna Boy was set to perform at Afropunk, to be held later this month, but organisers took to their social media handle to announce a new development.

According to them, “now isn’t the right time for him to come” and apologised to concertgoers for the inconvenience.

“Hey SA fam: After a joint discussion with Burna Boy’s team, we are announcing that he will no longer be part of Joburg’s 2019 line-up. We’ve agreed that now isn’t the right time for him to come. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to our community.”

Recall that about two months ago, the “Ye” crooner was dropped from performing at Africans Unite Concert.

A statement released by the organisers reads “The decision to cancel the Africans Unite Concert comes after the call from the Tshwane Entertainment Collective to boycott the Africans Unite concert in Tshwane.

“With the increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public and without any government intervention, Phambili Media and Play Network Africa were prompted to take the threats and warnings seriously, as the safety of all artists and attendees could not be guaranteed.

“We then decided to cancel the concert. The safety of all attendees, artists, and crew comes first,” the statement reads.

Recall that the singer and AKA clashed on Twitter over xenophobic attacks and the afrobeat star on September 3 vowed not to visit South Africa.

AKA thereafter asked Burna Boy to prove he is truly African Giant by apologising to citizens of South Africa, but the Nigerian star refused.