Buhari Meets Governors Fayemi, Bagudu Amid Obaseki-Oshiomhole Rift

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, behind closed doors.

Concise News understands that the president met separately with the two governors, first with Fayemi, and later with Bagudu, who was accompanied by his Jigawa State counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

Although the reason for the meetings was not disclosed to journalists at press time, sources say it might be connected with the face-off between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole.

The battle between the governor and the National Chairman of the party has resulted in a split of the Edo APC into two factions.

Recently, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was appointed as the chairman of a reconciliation committee comprising 10 persons to appease the aggrieved members of the party nationwide.

Spokesperson for the state governor, Crusoe Osagie, described both the Senate President and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, as meddlers in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

“We believe the committee does not only fall-short of the most basic of integrity tests, but is also a disservice to genuine efforts to bring a lasting solution to the crisis rocking different chapters of the APC across the country,” he said.

“To the specifics, Senator Lawan and Ahmed Wase in the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively, presided over the plenary sessions where the motions to take over the Edo State House of Assembly were deliberated. They are also parties in the court case, in which the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt ruled that the National Assembly cannot take over the functions of the Edo State Assembly.

“The NWC, which constituted the reconciliatory committee, is presided over by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is a key actor in the crisis in Edo State. With this move, it amounts to him also being the judge in his own case.”