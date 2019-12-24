Brazil President Bolsonaro Hospitalised After Fall In Official Residence

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalised on Monday after suffering a fall at his official residence in Brasilia, his office said.

According to local reports, Bolsonaro hit his head when he slipped in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace.

He was taken to the Armed Forces Hospital where he underwent a cranial CT scan, “which did not detect any changes,” his communications office said in a statement.

The rightwing leader will remain at the hospital for observation for between six and 12 hours, the statement added.

Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno arrived at the hospital shortly after the presidential convoy and told Globo television that Bolsonaro is “fine.”

Bolsonaro took office as Brazil’s president on January 1. He was seriously injured in a knife attack while campaigning for election last year.

His health has been a subject of concern ever since, and he has undergone several surgeries to treat the wounds he suffered in the stabbing, most recently in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.