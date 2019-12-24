Border Closure: Nigeria Provides Fresh Update After Meeting With Neighbours

The Nigerian government says it has yet to decide a terminal date when the border of Africa’s most populous country will be reopened to neighboring Niger and Benin Republics.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said on Monday that the federal government had held strategic meeting with the neigbouring countries to reach an agreement on modalities for the border reopening.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had in August closed Nigeria’s borders to neighboring countries in an exercise code-named operation Exercise Swift Response.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had said that the conditions for reopening the borders had been spelled out by the country’s inter-ministerial committee to protect the nation’s economy by stopping dumping.

Onyeama listed some of the conditions to include that any import coming into Nigeria must retain its original packaging from the country of origin.

He said, “There should be no modification whatsoever to the packaging on those goods imported into an ECOWAS member state destined for Nigeria.

“So, with the original packaging, they must be escorted from the port directly and transferred to the Nigerian Customs Service.

“For goods predominantly produced in ECOWAS Member States, the rules of origin must be certified, so we have to avoid any possibilities of dumping.

“So, if goods are produced in ECOWAS member states, those goods must be in majority produced in those countries or if they are coming from outside ECOWAS, the value addition made by an ECOWAS country must be over 30 per cent.”

What IMF Said About Closure Of Nigeria’s Land Borders

In October, the Director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Abebe Selassie, backed the closure of Nigeria’s borders because illegal trade “is not what you want to facilitate.”

The IMF chief, it was learned, was responding to a question on weather the closure negates the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

He said although free trade was critical to economic growth of the continent, it must be legal and in line with agreements.

“On the border closure in Nigeria which has been impacting Benin and Niger, our understanding is that the action reflects concerns about smuggling that has been taking place,” he said.

“It is about illegal trade, which is not what you want to facilitate.”