Boko Haram: Six Nigerian Soldiers ‘Killed’ In Borno Ambush

Boko Haram fighters, in partnership with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have reportedly killed six soldiers in an ambush in Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

It was learned that the insurgents, armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades, attacked a patrol outside Tungushe, a village 22 kilometres (13 miles) from the Borno on Sunday.

“Two patrol vans came under fire from the terrorists and the leading vehicle was hit by an RPG, killing six soldiers on board,” AFP quoted a security source as saying on Monday.

According to another security source, three insurgents were killed in a battle with soldiers following the ambush.

Earlier, it was reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents had abducted five aid workers and killed at least four persons in an ambush laid along Monguno road in Borno on Sunday.

Concise News understands that the aid workers were abducted at a checkpoint at Gasarwa village, about 40 kilometers from Monguno.