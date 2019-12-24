BBNaija: Tunde Ednut Makes Shocking Revelation About Tacha’s Benz

Tunde Ednut, popular blogger known to be a strong critic of reality star, Tacha Akide has revealed that her fans didn’t gift her a brand new Mercedes Benz, as claimed.
Concise News reports that Tacha was gifted the car while celebrating her 24th birthday on Monday, December 23.
Ednut questioned the authenticity of the report, saying that all the news that her fans gave her the car was “framed”
“Just saying… Which fans? In what country? Fans that only make noise online? Trust me, the idiots that will start insulting under this post don’t have that money and didn’t contribute for that car. Comment only if you contributed for the car…… Once again, the car is nice sha… FAN KO, FANSIDER NI, FAN YOGO Ni… #Audio” he wrote in an Instagram post.
This came after indigenous rapper, Zlatan publicly declared that he loved the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter.
Zlatan wrote “I love Tacha, Titans I love you too, Una stubborn, Una worry me, Let’s all have fun and pray for greater things before the end of this year”
In his reaction, Ednut shared the screenshot of Zlatan’s post, saying “Something I WILL NEVER DO. It will not be better for TITANS… No be only Titans, na Titanic. Ozuors. Awon Eranko. Awon Okugbe!” Ednut wrote.
