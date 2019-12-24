BBNaija: Fans Gift Tacha Mercedes Benz On 24th Birthday (Video)

As it has been portrayed severally, Tacha Akide arguably has the strongest fan base among all the former housemates of the BBNaija season 4 and this has been seen yet again as she receives brand new Mercedes benz from her fans.

Concise News reports that Tacha turned 24 on Monday, December 23 and excitingly set the internet ablaze with stunning photos.

The self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter also celebrated the special day by organising a dinner party which was graced by Bobrisky, Sir Dee, Craze Clown, among others.

Tacha was afterwards gifted with a Mercedes Benz by her fans and followers.

Watch moment she received the gift below