Bayelsa: PDP Reacts To Attack On Ex-President Jonathan’s Home

Those who attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State should be apprehended, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Federal Government.

This news platform understands that Jonathan’s home was attacked on Tuesday by some unknown gunmen with several persons feared dead.

While reacting to the incident via a statement, the PDP described it as disturbing and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Our party insists that the gun attack is a direct threat to the life and safety of the former President and members of his family and as such the assailants must be tracked down,” the PDP said.

Also, the main opposition party condoled with the families of those killed in the attack and called on security agencies to go after the assailants.

This is as the PDP urged security operatives to rescue those allegedly abducted during the attack.