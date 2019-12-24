Attack On Jonathan’s Home Condemnable – Senate President Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has described the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State as condemnable.

Concise News had reported that some persons were feared dead following the incident, Tuesday, with others allegedly abducted.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lawan also described the attack as “despicable,” calling on security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

Also, he lauded the security personnel on guard for their immediate response and bravery in foiling the attack, as he commiserated with the families of those who died during the incident.

PDP Reacts To Attack

Those who attacked Jonathan’s home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State should be apprehended, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Federal Government.

In a statement, the PDP described the incident as disturbing and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Our party insists that the gun attack is a direct threat to the life and safety of the former President and members of his family and as such the assailants must be tracked down,” the PDP said.