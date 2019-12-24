APC Reacts To Attack On Jonathan’s Otuoke Country Home

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack on the Otuoke country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Concise News reports that in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the APC condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

Issa-Onilu said: “Following reports that gunmen attacked the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, APC demands from security and intelligence agencies a swift, sweeping and thorough probe of the shocking incident.

“The APC joins other well-meaning Nigerians in condemning the attack in its entirety. We call on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“We extend condolences to the family of the soldier who reportedly died in the attack.

“The Party also wishes the other injured soldier a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jonathan said gunmen struck to steal a gunboat stationed 100 meters away from the residence.

Soldiers stationed around Jonathan’s residence repelled the attack and killed about three of the gunmen.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president condemned the attack and urged the police to fish out the attackers.

He said: “A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

“The hoodlums who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan’s residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence.

“They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a fire fight.

“The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat.

“One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured.

“The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state.

“The former President, who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, however returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm.

“The former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book”.