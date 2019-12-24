2020 UTME: Why JAMB Is Lamenting Increase Of Tutorial Centres

The rise in tutorial centres across the country has become a source of worry to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with the fear that the increase will promote examination malpractice.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at a meeting with commissioners of education from the 36 states of the federation and other stakeholders on Monday in Abuja, pointed out that most of the centres are run by people without a secondary school leaving certificate.

“The proliferation of tutorial centres; any state you go to, somebody who does not possess school certificate, will establish a tutorial centre, these centres are places of examination malpractice.”

Oloyede also enlightened the commissioners on the need to introduce the National Identification Number for candidates sitting for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“We are bringing in NIMC, frankly speaking, I did not make the law, it’s the National Assembly that made the law and said that anybody who is rendering the type of service we are rendering must demand NIN, and anybody that fails to implement the NIN is liable on conviction.

“Left to me, I am not doing it because of the law, I am doing it because it is the right thing to do. I am convinced that it is the right thing and that’s why I am sticking with it.

“It will be difficult, but if we don’t face it today, we are sentencing these boys and girls to a future that is bleaker than our own.”

The JAMB boss further explained that the computer-based test (CBT) centres across the country, have been mapped with the NIN and candidates who already have, will not encounter difficulties in writing the examination.

“What we have done is that each of our CBT centres have been mapped to NIMC registration centre; if you have NIN, you just go straight and start your registration, but for those without NIN, we are now making arrangements that our staff will convey the candidates to NIMC closest to register, this is to ensure that we reduce the level of problem that we have in these centres.”