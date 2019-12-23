Ycee Raises Alarm Over Increase In Cocaine Consumption

With the hazards that come with cocaine consumption, Nigerian rapper Oludemilade Alejo better known as Ycee has expressed his concern on its increase in Lagos.

Ycee, in a tweet, said cocaine is no longer seen as hard drug in the city known for glamorous lifestyles, as people now offer it to others like it is “biscuit”

“The way people offer you cocaine in Lagos now you’d think it’s biscuit, ” Ycee tweeted.

The way people offer you cocaine in Lagos now you’d think it’s biscuit — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) December 21, 2019

The songwriter and rapper rose to the Nigerian entertainment scene with his smash hit “Condo” which featured Patoranking.

Ycee began his music career in 2012, as an underground rapper before signing a music contract with the record label, Tinny Entertainment.