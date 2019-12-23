Wish I Knew How To Relate With Death, Says Kunle Afolayan

Award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has reacted to the death of veteran actor, Samuel Akinpelu, better known as Alabi Yellow.

Afolayan, while mourning the death of the actor on his Instagram page, said he wished he knew how to relate with death and human demise.

Recall that the news of the Alabi Yellow’s death was shared on a Nollywood group platform “Nollywood First” and confirmed by many actors.

According to a statement released in 2018 by the Executive Chairman of Best Of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, the actor suffered a partial stroke after his wife’s death.

Joining others to mourn the veteran actor, Afolayan took to his social media penned a tribute to him, where he recounted how he had always longed to work with him.

“I just wish I knew how to relate with death and human demise but the honest truth is that, I don’t,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“I have always wanted to work with the veteran Alabi Yellow since TK and I discussed having him in a film titled ‘Dog on a lion’s trail’ over 15 years ago.

“However, the project didn’t take off for some reason. Reconnecting and working with the veterans in the industry is something I am passionate about, hence my featuring the likes of Papalolo, Baba Eda, Baba Gebu, Aderupoko and the late Alabi Yellow in Mokalik. I believe his sojourn in life has fully fulfilled the essence of why he was created.

“On behalf of the entire Golden Effects team, we hope the Almighty grants his entire family the grace and fortitude to bear this huge loss. Ki Olorun fi orun ke won. Ase.”