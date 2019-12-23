Winners’ Chapel: Bishop Oyedepo Releases Pre-Christmas Prophetic Instruction

The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo on Sunday made prophetic declaration before Christmas.

Concise News reports that the cleric unleashed the ‘revelation’ in an update posted on the Official Twitter page for the Outreach Arm of his Liberation Ministry.

He asked people to ‘itemize the Dominion prophetic package that has come through in their lives and use them as celebration praise points’.

The tweet reads:

Earlier, Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David stressed the importance of Thanksgiving.

According to her, Thanksgiving multiplies God’s blessings.

See her message below:

‘What is Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving can be defined as appreciating God for what He had done, to remind Him of what is left’. – Pst. (Mrs) Faith Oyedepo @FaithOyedepo #LFCLiveService#AnointingSunday#Breakinglimits pic.twitter.com/onu1nA4Wp1 — David Oyedepo Min. (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 22, 2019

In related news, the general overseer of the Omega Fire ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

Concise News had on Wednesday, December 18, reported that Donald Trump was formally impeached by the US House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

The president was also accused of using his public office to coerce a foreign government into attacking his political rival.

The House votes were 230 to remove him against 197 for him not to be impeached on first article of impeachment which was abuse of power.

Speaking on the development, Apostle Suleman said on his Twitter page that he was praying hard for Trump to pass this test.