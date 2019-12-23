Why Oshiomhole Must Resign As APC Chairman – Party Chieftain

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole must resign to save President Muhammadu Buhari from embarrassment, according to Charles Idahosa.

Concise News understands that there have been calls for the resignation of Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State as leader of the ruling APC.

Also, Oshiomhole and the Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki are in a fierce battle as the 2020 governorship election in the South-South State hits up.

While speaking about the issue, Idahosa who is a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and chieftain of APC said Oshiomhole should resign to make peace in the party.

“The President should just ask Oshiomhole to step aside, he has embarrassed him a lot since taking over as national chairman,” Idahosa told Daily Independent.

“He has been causing the President great embarrassment and I don’t see what is special about him that everybody are not bold enough to tell him the truth and are looking the other way. Here was a man that inherited almost 25 states when he became national chairman, now he has reduced it to 20.

“He has been suspended from the party from the ward, local to the state level. A court in Benin last week has granted a request of the state chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua to publish in national newspapers because Lanre Issa-Onilu, the national publicity secretary partook in illegality.

“They took a man that has been restrained from parading himself as the state chairman of the party and presented him to President Buhari as APC chairman in Edo state.

“I am aware that President Buhari will not know who is the party chairman in any of the states except maybe in his home state of Katsina. Why will Oshiomhole continue to break laws and causing one problem after another?

“He came to Benin and turned this place to a war zone. We thank God for the intervention of the Presidency and the IGP, only God knows what would have happened by now.

“But rather than be happy that a lawful order was made which saved the state from violence and chaos, Oshiomhole started abusing the IGP.

“There are several national chairmen in this country. Oshiomhole is just one of them. it is just that he happens to be the national chairman of the ruling party. Does that bestow any immunity or special status on him?

“I think he needs to be told that ‘enough is enough. He cannot continue to embarrass the President. The only thing Buhari has to offer this country is his integrity and his good name.

“A former governor who decamped from PDP to APC and even got turbaned in Daura, the President’s home state is in prison today.”

According to him, the crises in the ruling APC is due to the former labour leader’s poor handling of the party’s affairs, especially in Zamfara State.

“We are all aware that the APC governorship candidate who lost out in Adamawa is a senior brother to his wife, yet the President did not interfere.

“We won all the election in Zamfara but because of the illegality of Oshiomhole, we lost everything to PDP. Why does he think he can continue to engage in illegality and get away with it thinking the President is not aware of it?

“He was the first person to show contempt and embarrassment for the President when he said ‘if President Buhari can tolerate his ministers to talk to him anyhow, he as the national chairman will not tolerate it.’

“He said that one and got away with it but he must be made to realise that he cannot continue to get away with any illegality.”