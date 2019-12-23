Why Linda Ikeji May Never Find Good Man- Wizkid

Wizkid and Linda Ikeji appear to be in a renewed beef, as the singer has taken to Instagram to blast the blogger, saying she may not get married if she fails to mind her business.

Concise News reports that this comes after Ikeji slammed Wizkid for describing Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) as “fake pastor”

The “Joro” crooner took to his Twitter handle to rant that he does not endorse any pastor, after a doctored video surfaced online where he allegedly promoted a programme for the church.

He tweeted “Ogun” (god of iron) will kill the “fake” men of God, Starboy no dey endorse no Pastor or church o! Ogun kill u fake pastors!”

Reacting, Ikeji who seemed not pleased with Wizkid’s remarks responded, telling the singer he is not a saint either.