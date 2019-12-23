Why Lagos Govt Shut Down Popular Night Club Quilox

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has shut down popular night club, Quilox, located in Victoria Island over noise pollution and traffic congestion.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, made this known in a tweet on Monday.

Concise News understands that the popular night club belongs to an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Peller.

BREAKING NEWS: The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (@LasepaInfo) has sealed popular Club Quilox, Victoria Island over Noise Pollution and Traffic Congestion. #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/Mt3uDQt2hb — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 23, 2019

It was learned that the police in the state reportedly arrested and detained the lawmaker at the Moroko Police Station while trying to take the bail of some clubbers.

A statement by Peller’s Press Secretary, Kola Popoola, claimed that the lawmaker’s offence was not disclosed to him as his phones were seized.

He said, “Peller was at Moroko Police Station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the club.

“Prior to the kickoff of the 36 hours non-stop show which usually holds every year at Quilox, Peller had informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

“On getting to Moroko Police Station, the police started harassing Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason.

“The continuous harassment and unjust detaining of a member of House of Representatives, Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media, and the Commissioner of Police.”