US Special Watchlist: Presidency Reveals What Nigeria Will Do

The Nigerian Presidency has said that Abuja and Washington will discuss areas of concerns following the placement of Nigeria on the US Watchlist for having “engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom.”

Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, who made this known, said Nigeria and the US would deliberate on the matter early next year.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had on Friday said in a statement that the list also include China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

“These designations underscore the United States’ commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief,” Pompeo noted.

“We believe that everyone, everywhere, at all times, should have the right to live according to the dictates of their conscience.

“We will continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.”

But according to Shehu, placing Nigeria on US watch list carries no immediate implication, and that does not in any way make the country an area of concern as being asserted in some quarters.

“The correct US government position is that the addition of Nigeria to the watch list of the IRF does not make Nigeria a country of concern on religious freedom,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“The watch list carries no immediate implication, except for the need for both countries to discuss areas of concern over the next year. We are looking forward to such discussions with our partners, the US.’’

He also said, “We have no policy that promotes one religion against the other.

“The right to freedom is guaranteed by the constitution and we have no problem observing that.”